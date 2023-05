Elizabeth Holmes gave a series of pre-prison interviews to the New York Times. • Holmes, once the youngest self-made female billionaire, was known for her throaty voice and black turtlenecks. • The NYT presents the image of "Liz" — a loved-up mother of two who wears a "bucket hat and sunglasses."…



#elizabethholmes #holmes #holmesintimes #sandiegozoo #times #amychozick #jenniferlawrence #badblood #cute #twitter