There's a delicious (surf and) turf battle inside the Biden White House — over the president's plate. The food fight has pitted Joe Biden — who prefers carbs over greens — against First Lady Jill Biden, who has been pushing the commander-in-chief to eat more fish and veggies whether he likes them…



#bidenwhitehouse #jillbiden #blt #taqueriahabanero #gatorade #drewcontreras #jasonbateman