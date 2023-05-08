Joe Scarborough Blames Gov. Greg Abbot for Deadly Weekend: ‘There is a Sickness in the State Texas and It Starts at the Very Top’

Following a gruesomely deadly weekend in the state of Texas, Joe Scarborough was not afraid to point the finger of blame at its Governor, Greg Abbott. On Saturday, a gunman opened fire outside a shopping mall in Allen, Texas, killing nine innocent citizens and leaving roughly half a dozen more…



#joescarborough #gregabbott #allen #brownsville #dallasmorningnews #lonestar #mikabrzezinksi #ar15 #joescarboroughblames #gregabbot