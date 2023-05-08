'Enormous loss': Former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Lalonde has died at age 93
Published
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that former federal Liberal minister Marc Lalonde has died at age 93.Full Article
Published
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that former federal Liberal minister Marc Lalonde has died at age 93.Full Article
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that former federal Liberal minister Marc Lalonde has died at age 93.
Former Liberal finance minister Marc Lalonde died Sunday at the age of 93, Radio-Canada has confirmed.