News24.com | At least 22 dead after India boat capsizes
At least 22 people died when a double-decker tourist boat capsized in India's southern state of Kerala, officials said on Monday.Full Article
At least 22 dead after tourist boat capsizes in India
Officials are investigating why the boat capsized near a beach in Tanur Kerala, though the reason so far is unclear. Boating..
The death toll is expected to rise as rescuers pull the vessel out of shallow, muddy waters.