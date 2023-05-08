Jim Chalmers’ 2023 budget expected to record first surplus in 15 years

Upworthy

Published

Australia’s federal budget is projected to record a $4bn surplus this financial year, which would be the first surplus in 15 years. The treasurer, Jim Chalmers, has revealed ahead of Tuesday night’s budget that the 2022-23 bottom line has reached surplus, despite the projected $78bn deficit in the…

