There’s nothing like nearly winning to wake people up. And the U.K.’s second-place position at last year’s Eurovision Song Contest has helped kickstart widespread enthusiasm for 2023’s edition — taking place in Liverpool this week. Related Eurovision Song Contest 2023 to Be Hosted in U.K. on…



#liverpool #ukraine #samryders #spaceman #jamesnewman #michaelrice #ritaora #eurovision #ryder #katrina