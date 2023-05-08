Donald Trump can't win in 2024, says potential presidential candidate

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie believes former President Donald Trump "cannot win" the 2024 presidential election and said a rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden would be bad for Republicans. Christie, a Republican who served as governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018, is…



#newjersey #chrischristie #donaldtrump #trump #republicans #christie #mittromney #johncatsimatidis #republicanparty #robertfkennedyjr