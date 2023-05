Investing.com -- Here is your Pro Recap of the biggest fresh dividend hikes/suspensions and special dividends you may have missed last week: hikes at Apple, , and AIG; a special dividend at LMP Automotive; a dividend suspension at Enviva; and an 80% payout cut at Paramount. InvestingPro…



#apple #aig #lmpautomotive #enviva #paramount #investingpro #paramountglobal #pepsico