Demon Slayer continues to progress through its Swordsmith Village Arc, and here in episode 5, we are in the midst of a full-on demon battle at last with two hashiras and Tanjiro facing off against two Upper Rank demons. This week, Demon Slayer gave us our first real look at the Love Hashira,…



#demonslayer #swordsmithvillagearc #tanjiro #upperrank #lovehashira #mitsurikanroji #lovebreathing #mitsuri #misthashira #muichiro