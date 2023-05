Thanks to Jerome Powell and his crew at the Federal Reserve, interest rates are about five percentage points higher than they were a year ago. For stock pickers, that means that debt once again matters. This should be a good environment for folks who prefer low-debt companies. Beginning in 1998,…



#jeromepowell #federalreserve #makers #teradyne #northreading #massachusetts #rna #cullenfrostbankers #cfr #sanantonio