The retail industry's prospects look bright amid steady demand and expanding digital channels. So, it could be wise for investors to buy fundamentally strong retail stocks Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B.... The retail industry's prospects look bright amid steady demand and expanding digital channels.…



#walmartdeméxico #sab #sabdecv #wmmvy #wholesaleclub #maruigroupcoltd #matthewshay #nrf #mexicocity #mexico