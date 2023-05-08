Oppenheimer trailer gives first look at Albert Einstein, still hides all-star cast

The newest trailer for Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan’s big biopic about the making of the first ever nuclear bomb — dives into full gravitas from the get-go. Also! Albert Einstein (as played by Tom Conti) is here! Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) stars as the eponymous J. Robert Oppenheimer, the…



#oppenheimer #christophernolans #alberteinstein #tomconti #cillian #jrobertoppenheimer #manhattanproject #losalamoslaboratory #emilyblunt #mattdamon