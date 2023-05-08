Cannes: Nicolas Cage, Bill Skarsgård Nab Leads in Sequel ‘Lords of War’

Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgård are set to star in Lords of War, the sequel to Lord of War that reunites CODA producer Vendome Pictures with director Andrew Niccol. Niccol will write and direct the sequel to his 2005 crime thriller Lord of War, with Cage reprising his role as arms dealer Yuri…



#nicolascage #billskarsgård #lordsofwar #coda #vendomepictures #andrewniccol #yuriorlov #skarsgård #lordsofwarorlov #middleeast