Oil and gas companies curtail production as fires continue to blaze in Alberta

Some oil and gas producers in Alberta are temporarily shutting in production as wildfires rage across the energy-producing province. With more than 100 active fires burning across Alberta and a provincial state of emergency in place, oil and gas companies with operations in the western and…



#alberta #kaybobduvernay #vermilionenergyinc #grandeprairie #tourmalineoilcorp #edson #cenovusenergyinc #pipestoneenergycorp #kiwetinohkenergy #placid