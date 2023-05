U.S. sanctions prompted Chinese tech companies to fast-track artificial intelligence advancement without relying on the latest American chips. Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, Baidu, Inc BIDU, and Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd, are studying techniques to achieve…



#baiduincbidu #nvidiacorpnvda #openai #alibaba #baidu #nvidia #h800 #a800 #h100s #yangyou