Watch Iam Tongi Stun With Emotional Performance of Alanis Morissette’s ‘Guardian’ on ‘American Idol’

Watch Iam Tongi Stun With Emotional Performance of Alanis Morissette’s ‘Guardian’ on ‘American Idol’

Upworthy

Published

American Idol contestant Iam Tongi gave a major performance of Alanis Morissette‘s song “Guardians” on the Sunday (May 7) episode, and it propelled him into the competition’s top five. Related Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette Show Top 8 'Idol' Contestants How It's Done 05/08/2023 Tongi’s…

#americanidol #iamtongi #alanis #guardians #edsheeran #guardian #morissette #havoc #edsheerans #photograph

Full Article