George Alvarez, the 34-year-old suspect arrested in the crash that left eight dead and several others injured in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday had an "extensive" criminal history, according to police. During a press conference on Monday, Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda announced the…



#georgealvarez #brownsville #rap #matamoros #mexico #venezuelan #cityofbrownsville #victormaldonado #rangerover #sauceda