‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ depicts the star’s lifelong struggle with sexuality and religion

When Little Richard entered the music scene in the 1950s, he did so with a flamboyance, charm and musical talent that broke barriers in the world of rock ’n’ roll. Yet, hidden far from the spotlight was a struggle many devoted fans didn’t see. The new documentary “Little Richard: I Am Everything,”…



#christianity #lisacortés #lizyalemarsh #billyporter #johnwaters #mickjagger #tomjones #emmyaward #richardwaynepenniman #macon