Electric cars and trucks are more popular than ever, and sales are growing, but if you want one, you’ll probably have a hard time finding an EV in stock near you. Two-thirds of US car dealers surveyed in a new Sierra Club study, published Monday, didn’t have any battery electric or plug-in hybrids…



#sierraclub #katherinegarcía #transportation #generalmotors #honda #toyota #stellantis #tesla #rivian #mercedesbenz