Taylor Swift performs onstage for night three of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Nashville. Taylor Swift performs onstage for night three of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Nashville. John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights…



#taylorswift #erastour #nissanstadium #nashville #johnshearer #taylorswifts #grammy #aarondessner #phoebebridgers #speaknow