Elizabeth Holmes Says Amanda Seyfried Was Playing a ‘Character I Created’ in ‘The Dropout’

As she stares down the barrel of an 11-year prison sentence, Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes unveiled her new persona — Liz Holmes, the remorseful and soft-spoken mother of two — in an interview with The New York Times. In the profile, which received backlash online by those critical of the…



#theranos #elizabethholmes #lizholmes #amandaseyfried #dropout #jenniferlawrence #adammckay #times #variety #elizabethmeriwether