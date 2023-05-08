Chilean Right Triumphs In Key Vote On Attempt To Impose 'World's Most Progressive' Constitution
Published
Chilean Right Triumphs In Key Vote On Attempt To Impose 'World's Most Progressive' Constitution Chilean assets gained Monday morning on the news of a major conservative-led political shakeup, after Sunday's vote to elect advisers to draft a new constitution saw the Chilean right come out on top.…
#chilean #joseantoniokast #republicanparty #kast #joséantoniokast #epa #left #gabrielboric #euronews #boric