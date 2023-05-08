Elizabeth Holmes wants to reinvent herself as ‘Liz.’ No one seems to be buying it
Elizabeth Holmes, the former entrepreneur who was convicted of one of the biggest frauds in business history, swapped out her trademark black turtleneck for an inconspicuous beige crewneck in a controversial New York Times profile published on Sunday. But even if a tiger makes an outfit change, it…
