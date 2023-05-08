AP wins the Breaking News Photography Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of first weeks of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

AP wins the Breaking News Photography Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of first weeks of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Upworthy

Published

A woman crying in front of a destroyed apartment. Bodies thrown into a mass grave. A pregnant woman on a stretcher outside of a bombed maternity hospital; she will die soon after the photo is taken. The images from the onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine shocked the world last spring, showing…

#russian #ukraine #mariupol #kharkivkyivandbucha #pulitzerboards #pulitzer #felipedana #evgeniymaloletka #emiliomorenatti #vadimghirda

Full Article