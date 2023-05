Donald Trump should be held accountable for sexually attacking an advice columnist in 1996 because even a former president is not above the law, a lawyer for the columnist told a jury Monday in closing arguments in the lawsuit that accuses Trump of rape. A lawyer for Trump responded by calling the…



#donaldtrump #trump #ejeancarroll #carroll #robertakaplan #accesshollywood #bergdorfgoodman #manhattan #trumptower #joetacopina