Tom Hiddleston & Mark Hamill To Star In Stephen King Adaptation ‘The Life Of Chuck’ For Director Mike Flanagan; FilmNation & WME Independent Launch Hot…

are set to star in new Stephen King adaptation The Life Of Chuck, which will be a hot package at the upcoming Cannes market. Doctor Sleep and The Haunting Of Hill House helmer Mike Flanagan is directing, scripting and producing for Intrepid Pictures alongside fellow producer Trevor Macy. Based on…



#markhamill #stephenking #lifeofchuck #cannes #hauntingofhillhouse #mikeflanagan #intrepidpictures #trevormacy #kings #charleskrantz