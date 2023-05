The star-studded bidding war over the Ottawa Senators is heating up, as The Weeknd has reportedly thrown his hat into the ring to purchase the NHL team. The “Blinding Lights” superstar has joined a group led by Toronto billionaires Jeffrey and Michael Kimel of the Harlo Capital Group aiming to…



#ottawasenators #blindinglights #michaelkimel #harlocapitalgroup #ottawasun #abeltesfaye #ottawa #05082023 #billboard #ryanreynolds