The gender gap in the workplace widens when women become mothers. Sociologist Marta Domínguez Folgueras explains what's needed to buck the trend - and who is doing most to improve the situation. The glass ceiling is often seen as the benchmark of gender inequality in the labour market. Economist…



#paulinegrosjean #spain #domínguezfolgueras #scandinavian #unitedkingdom #dominguezfolgeras