Concern over TD anti-money-laundering practices helped scuttle First Horizon deal

Concern over TD anti-money-laundering practices helped scuttle First Horizon deal

Upworthy

Published

Toronto-Dominion Bank's handling of suspicious customer transactions was behind regulators' refusal to bless the Canadian lender's $13.4 billion bid to buy First Horizon, people familiar with the matter said. The banks called off the proposed union Thursday, citing uncertainty over whether and…

#torontodominionbank #firsthorizon #federalreserve #banksecrecyact #warren #tennessee #firstrepublicbank #jpmorganchase #mtbank #hudsoncitybancorp

Full Article