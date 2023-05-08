Concern over TD anti-money-laundering practices helped scuttle First Horizon deal

Toronto-Dominion Bank's handling of suspicious customer transactions was behind regulators' refusal to bless the Canadian lender's $13.4 billion bid to buy First Horizon, people familiar with the matter said. The banks called off the proposed union Thursday, citing uncertainty over whether and…



