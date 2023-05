Elizabeth Holmes said Amanda Seyfried isn’t really playing her in The Dropout, but rather a “character” she created. The disgraced Theranos CEO, who was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison, became known for her look and voice, which consisted of red lipstick, a black turtleneck and a…



#elizabethholmes #amandaseyfried #theranos #lizholmes #times #jenniferlawrence #adammckays #badblood