Shemar Moore has nothing but love to share on Instagram today. Three days after he wrote an angry screed about CBS canceling S.W.A.T., Moore was back on social media today to celebrate the un-cancelling of his six-year-old series. The drama was picked up for 13 more episodes, which will give…



#shemarmoore #swat #moore #ig #creatorshawnryan #truman #ryan #helluva