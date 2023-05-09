After criticism, major anti-abortion group aligns with Trump

ViewThe leader of a major anti-abortion group aligned herself Monday with former President Donald Trump on the issue, just weeks after raising questions about his commitment to restricting access to the procedure.
Calling her meeting Monday with Trump "terrific," Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony...
ViewThe leader of a major anti-abortion group aligned herself Monday with former President Donald Trump on the issue, just weeks after raising questions about his commitment to restricting access to the procedure.