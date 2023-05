Eurovision is back! This year’s semifinals will kick off at the U.K.’s Liverpool Arena on Tuesday (May 9) and Thursday (May 11), followed by the grand finale on Sunday (May 13). Related Eurovision Song Contest 2023 to Be Hosted in U.K. on Behalf of Ukraine 05/08/2023 All three days of Eurovision…



#liverpoolarena #ukraine #eurovision2023 #peacock #juliasanina #grahamnorton #hannahwaddingham #aleshadixon #sanina #bigfive