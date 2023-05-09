‘Real Housewives’ Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Divorcing, Owe $1 Million In Unpaid Taxes
Published
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann has denied reports of financial difficulties for some time—but it appears that the bills are finally catching up to her. The IRS has filed federal liens against Zolciak-Biermann and her husband, former NFL outside linebacker Kroy…
#atlanta #kimzolciakbiermann #nfl #kroybiermann #bravo #biermann #fultoncounty #georgia #truistbank #alpharetta