China's yuan is emerging as a strong challenger to the dollar's dominance. Here are 5 countries that recently turned to the yuan instead of the USD for trade
The Chinese yuan's share in international transactions is increasing. China Photos/Getty Images Countries are lining up backup currencies — such as the Chinese yuan — for trade and transactions. Sanctions against Russia sound a cautionary tale over the power Washington and the USD wields. Russia,…
