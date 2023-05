Artificial intelligence could pose a "more urgent" threat to humanity than climate change, AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton told Reuters in an interview on Friday. Geoffrey Hinton, widely known as one of the "godfathers of AI", recently announced he had quit Alphabet (NASDAQ: ) after a decade at the…



#geoffreyhinton #hinton #turingaward #elonmusk #openai #stabilityai #emadmostaque #alphabet #deepmind #yoshuabengio