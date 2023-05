Are data aggregators in trouble? And what does this mean for your business/marketing? Kipp and Kieran dive into what the A.I. data wars mean for your business. Learn how you should operate differently to take advantage of the changing data landscape, why your data strategy needs to change…



#kipp #kieran #markzuckerberg #bookingcom #harveyai #hankai #finchatio #bradendennis #socialmedia #applepodcasts