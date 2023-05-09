Clay Travis’ free beer experiment shows people ‘don’t want to be seen’ with Bud Light
Published
OutKick founder Clay Travis conducted an experiment over the weekend where he offered various cans of free beer at a concert, concluding that drinking Bud Light is now taboo in public. Travis posted several videos of his cooler throughout the night as a “weekend experiment” at a concert in the…
#outkick #claytravis #budlight #nashville #michelobultra #yuengling #budlights #mulvaney #alissaheinerscheid #heinerscheid