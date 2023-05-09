‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s “Dog Days Are Over” Scene Had Singer Florence Welch in Tears: “Can’t Believe it Happened”

Not to give too much away, but there’s a cathartic scene in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that features several characters and the residents of Knowhere dancing euphorically to the 2008 Florence + the Machine hit song “Dog Days Are Over.” The climactic scene and the emotive needle…



#jamesgunns #florencemachine #dogdaysareover #florencewelch #guardians #galaxy #florencemachines #spotify #katebush #netflix