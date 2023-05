Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) has agreed to pay $215 million to settle a long-running class-action lawsuit that alleged widespread bias against women in both pay and promotions, a joint statement from the company and the plaintiffs said. The plaintiffs, former employees of the Wall Street bank,…



