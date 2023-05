The multinational saw recent growth in its autotech revenue and plans to merge Autotalks’ vehicle-to-everything technology into its Snapdragon Digital Chassis portfolio. Qualcomm is acquiring Israeli vehicle chipmaker Autotalks in a bid to expand its autotech business. The cost of the deal has not…



