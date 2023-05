Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has dismissed theories investigated by authorities that the Texas shooter might have been motivated by white supremacist and neo-Nazi beliefs, saying that only "dumb white people" would believe that a non-white person would advocate white supremacy. Last…



#georgia #marjorietaylorgreene #neonazi #allen #mauriciogarcia #dallas #ar15 #usarmy #bellingcat #arictoler