Buffalo Starbucks workers helped spark the chain's labor union movement. Now, one of the stores has filed to decertify its union
In Buffalo, New York, one of the first Starbucks stores to vote to unionize filed a petition to decertify its union. LINDSAY DEDARIO/Reuters Workers at a Buffalo Starbucks store have filed a petition to decertify their union. The move comes just over a year after the store voted 18-to-1 to form a…
