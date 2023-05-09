Orlando Bloom ‘Immensely Proud’ of Katy Perry’s Performance at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert
Published
Katy Perry may have memorably struggled to find her seat during King Charles III’s coronation ceremony in London this weekend, but her performance at Sunday’s royal concert had a front row seat in her fiancé Orlando Bloom’s heart. Related Watch Katy Perry, Lionel Richie Perform at Coronation…
#katyperry #charlesiiis #orlandoblooms #perry #windsorcastle #katyperrycharlesiii #viviennewestwood #kardashian #krisjenner #charles