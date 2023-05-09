BBC To Restore Vandalized Sculpture By Pedophile Artist Eric Gill Amid Pressure To Tear It Down

Upworthy

Published

The BBC will today begin work to restore a controversial sculpture outside of its London headquarters after it was vandalized by a hammer-wielding protester last year. The 91-year-old Eric Gill artwork that adorns Broadcasting House depicts Prospero and Ariel from Shakespeare’s The Tempest, but it…

