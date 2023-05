Apple is finally bringing Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to the iPad, the company announced on Tuesday. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will each be available on the App Store for $4.99 per month or $49 per year with a one-month free trial. The tech giant says Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for…



#apple #finalcutpro #ipad #appstore #multitouch #magnetictimeline #linedrawing #applepencil #m2 #bobborchers