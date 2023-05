Judge Gregory Werner of the Colorado 4th Judicial District has said the case of an 11-year-old boy murdered by his stepmother in January 2020 was the "most horrific I have ever seen." The judge sentenced Letecia Stauch, 39, to life without parole on two counts of murder, according to reports. The…



#gregorywerner #leteciastauch #colorado #alstauch #landenhiott #landenbullard #gannon #pace #florida #coloradohighway