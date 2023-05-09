Microsoft opens the Microsoft 365 Copilot Early Access Program to 600 global customers, up from the initial 20, and adds new features, like a Semantic Index
Microsoft is expanding preview access to its Microsoft 365 Copilot, a digital assistant based on OpenAI’s GPT-4 that brings AI-powered capabilities across Microsoft 365 apps and services. The tech giant has also announced a new indexing tool that lets Copilot more accurately report on internal…
