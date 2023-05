Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested Tuesday as he appeared in a court in the country’s capital, Islamabad, to face charges in multiple graft cases. Security agents dragged Khan outside and shoved him into an armored car before whisking him away. The arrest, which marks a…



#pakistan #imrankhan #islamabad #islamist #pakistani #islamabadhighcourt #fawadchaudhry #khan #tehreek #chaudhry